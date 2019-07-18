News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jobs boost for Dublin's pharmaceutical and biotech sector

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 07:13 AM

Forty-five jobs are being announced for Dublin this morning.

Teckro, a pharmaceutical and biotech company, is creating the roles in the Silicon Docks.

The organisation already employes more than 110 people, with offices in Limerick and the US.

But Tekro's John Sexton says the new jobs will mainly be based in the Dublin office.

"Right now we have just over 100 staff between our three locations - we've two in Ireland - in Limerick and Dublin and in Nashville in the US," he said.

"Dublin is our engineering centre of excellence. We're looking to double the team there and in conjuncture with that, double the headcount around the world as well."

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys welcomed the jobs.

"It's great to see an Irish company based in Dublin and Limerick succeed and grow internationally, especially one with a mission that will ultimately benefit patients and healthcare professionals in research to address global health problems," she said.

