Job vacancies fall across the world due to virus crisis

By Press Association
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 10:50 AM

Fewer jobs are being advertised in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, a new study suggests.

The UK has seen a drop of almost a fifth in new jobs in the past fortnight, with hospitality, manufacturing and trade roles taking a hit, said jobs site Adzuna.

Italy is the biggest casualty with a 41% drop in vacancies since the beginning of March, with a 29% reduction in Austria and 20% falls in New Zealand and Brazil, said the report.

Doug Monro, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “The last few weeks have been incredibly difficult, we have sadly seen infections increase across the globe and drastic measures put in place to prevent the spread.

“This level of uncertainty, coupled with physical restrictions in movement, has caused an alarming drop in vacancies across the majority of industries, although some like healthcare and delivery-based sectors are growing.

“While it remains difficult to predict the long term effects the virus will have on the economy and the job market, we hope to see employers supporting their staff with flexibility and paid time off to help them through this.”

