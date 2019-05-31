NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Job of the week: A chance to work his Cork's best known voice

Friday, May 31, 2019 - 11:50 AM

Job: His show’s promo encourages Cork to ‘Talk to Neil’.

But if you’ve got a passion for radio and the right skills, you could end up working with him.

The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s RedFM wants to hire an Assistant Producer to work on his successful radio show.

Duties: You will generate fresh, innovative stories on a daily basis to drive the content-heavy daily talk-show.

You will record and edit vox-pops and features and be adept at digital and social media development, video and content creation.

You will liaise with callers, contributors and studio guests, and be determined to drive JNLR figures and digital audiences.

Qualifications: You must be a strong, independent thinker with a proven ability to generate interesting content and ideas, combined with the ability to work under tight deadlines in a live, radio studio environment.

Previous radio, journalistic or media experience would help.

A relevant qualification would be favourable but not essential. A full, clean driver’s licence is required.

Applications: Send your CV to neil@redfm.ie.

READ MORE

Sky is the limit for Navy Blue sports stars

More on this topic

Fáilte Ireland adds €150m to boost nationwide attractions

Sky is the limit for Navy Blue sports stars

Larry Goodman office development approval 'threat' to retailer

€6.8m in pay for pub owners

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Our Ocean Wealth conference: Maritime wind energy huge potential for jobs

NAMA projects overall profit of €4bn to exchequer

US travel tech specialist to create 50 jobs in Dublin

Dublin Airport set to welcome over 400,000 passengers this Bank Holiday weekend


Lifestyle

Scene and Heard: This week's entertainment news

Wish List: Choosing the hottest hotseats

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »