Job: His show’s promo encourages Cork to ‘Talk to Neil’.

But if you’ve got a passion for radio and the right skills, you could end up working with him.

The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s RedFM wants to hire an Assistant Producer to work on his successful radio show.

Duties: You will generate fresh, innovative stories on a daily basis to drive the content-heavy daily talk-show.

You will record and edit vox-pops and features and be adept at digital and social media development, video and content creation.

You will liaise with callers, contributors and studio guests, and be determined to drive JNLR figures and digital audiences.

Qualifications: You must be a strong, independent thinker with a proven ability to generate interesting content and ideas, combined with the ability to work under tight deadlines in a live, radio studio environment.

Previous radio, journalistic or media experience would help.

A relevant qualification would be favourable but not essential. A full, clean driver’s licence is required.

Applications: Send your CV to neil@redfm.ie.