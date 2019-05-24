Job of the week: The Tipperary Energy Agency

Job: The Tipperary Energy Agency, which has been supporting reductions in the county’s energy demand for 20 years, and helping communities and companies to become more sustainable in their use of energy, wants to hire a graduate energy engineer.

Duties: Working with some of Ireland’s leading sustainable energy professionals, the successful candidate will play a central role in delivering the agency’s client services, energy auditing and managing upgrades. A detailed job spec is available on the company website.

Qualifications: You will have a graduate degree in engineering, environmental science, architecture or related technical discipline, excellent communications skills, strong IT and analytical skills, be a self-starter and self-motivated with up to three years experience in energy auditing, or public and commercial building energy upgrade management.

Applications: You should complete the online application form on the company website, tippenergy.ie and submit it before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 4.