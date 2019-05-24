NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Job of the week: The Tipperary Energy Agency

Friday, May 24, 2019 - 07:00 AM

Job: The Tipperary Energy Agency, which has been supporting reductions in the county’s energy demand for 20 years, and helping communities and companies to become more sustainable in their use of energy, wants to hire a graduate energy engineer.

Duties: Working with some of Ireland’s leading sustainable energy professionals, the successful candidate will play a central role in delivering the agency’s client services, energy auditing and managing upgrades. A detailed job spec is available on the company website.

Qualifications: You will have a graduate degree in engineering, environmental science, architecture or related technical discipline, excellent communications skills, strong IT and analytical skills, be a self-starter and self-motivated with up to three years experience in energy auditing, or public and commercial building energy upgrade management.

Applications: You should complete the online application form on the company website, tippenergy.ie and submit it before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 4.

More on this topic

Education holds the key to tackling food waste issue

Ruden Homes names two new directors

Stacey Dooley determined to give women a voice

Union Berlin draw with Stuttgart to boost bid for Bundesliga place

More in this Section

May's loosening grip on power sends sterling plummeting and sinks UK-exposed shares

New house builds ‘to peak at only 25,000’, says country’s largest housebuilder

Blow for Irish retailing staff as Dorothy Perkins-Topshop owner announces store closures

Wholesale woes put brakes on Britvic's Irish growth


Lifestyle

Weekend Food: Darina Allen introduces you to some of her favourite Sri Lankan dishes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »