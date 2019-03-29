NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Job of the week: National Library of Ireland

File photo from the Seamus Heaney: Listen Now Again exhibition.
Friday, March 29, 2019 - 01:00 PM

Job: Two visitor experience assistants are required to work within the high-profile, long-running National Library of Ireland exhibition, Seamus Heaney: Listen Now Again, celebrating the life and work of the renowned poet in Bank of Ireland Cultural and Heritage Centre, Westmoreland St. These are “specified purpose”. contracts due to expire in December 2021.

Duties: Delivering an exemplary visitor experience, preparing and providing guided tours for school, families and lifelong learners, contributing to programme planning and to projects internally. Some administrative work will also be required.

Qualifications: At least one year of experience (paid or voluntary) in the culture or heritage sector in a public-facing role, a good knowledge of modern Irish literature, excellent communication skills including the ability to deliver workshops and tours, as well to express written information fluently and concisely. Fluency in the Irish language and having an undergraduate degree in museum studies, literature or a related field will be an advantage.

Applications: Details on the job as well as application process are available at www.lexconsultancy.ie. The closing date for applications is 5pm on Monday, April 8.

