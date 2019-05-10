NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Job of the week: Franciscan Well hiring for brewery tours and tastings

Friday, May 10, 2019 - 01:22 PM

Job: The Franciscan Well brewpub in Cork city wants to hire a full-time employee to help run its award-winning brewery tours and tastings.

The employee would also have to manage bookings and to help their marketing manager on the lead-up to festivals and events. You will work about 30-hours a week over five days.

Duties: The successful candidate will run daily tours in the brewpub, outlining the history of the site, the Franciscan Well, the brewing process and conduct an informative beer tasting.

You will also take tour bookings and may have to cover the bar when it is necessary to do so.

Qualification: A self-motivated, craft-beer and brewing loving person is required.

You should be able to develop further links with hospitality companies and tour operators, be comfortable using social media, have experience in public speaking and be able to deliver enthusiastic and engaging tours and tastings.

Applications: A full job spec and application details are available on the venue’s Facebook page, Franciscan Well Brew Pub.

More on this topic

Trigon Hotel group seeks to fill openings

Here are this week's eight business movers

Grapevine: Cook Medical’s focus on patients underpins high staff retention

Fehily Timoney acquires long-term partner

More in this Section

Beijing vows retaliation after US hikes tariffs on Chinese goods

Ensuring value for taxpayers money should be priority

Airline shares fall on UK seat tax plan

Superdry to cut discounts after new profits warning


Lifestyle

Ready, steady, go: Get set for the marathon

5 things to do in Baku if you’re heading to the Europa League final this month

6 ways to change up your beauty routine for summer

GAA star Rena Buckley on work, love and levelling the playing pitch for women

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »