Job of the week: Franciscan Well hiring for brewery tours and tastings

Job: The Franciscan Well brewpub in Cork city wants to hire a full-time employee to help run its award-winning brewery tours and tastings.

The employee would also have to manage bookings and to help their marketing manager on the lead-up to festivals and events. You will work about 30-hours a week over five days.

Duties: The successful candidate will run daily tours in the brewpub, outlining the history of the site, the Franciscan Well, the brewing process and conduct an informative beer tasting.

You will also take tour bookings and may have to cover the bar when it is necessary to do so.

Qualification: A self-motivated, craft-beer and brewing loving person is required.

You should be able to develop further links with hospitality companies and tour operators, be comfortable using social media, have experience in public speaking and be able to deliver enthusiastic and engaging tours and tastings.

Applications: A full job spec and application details are available on the venue’s Facebook page, Franciscan Well Brew Pub.