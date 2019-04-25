Job of the Week: Fáilte Ireland

Job: Fáilte Ireland, the state body responsible for promoting and supporting the development of tourism, wants to recruit a highly motivated and publicity-focused officer to join its international publicity team. Based at Fáilte Ireland, Aras Fáilte, on Dublin’s Amiens Street, you will report to the international publicity manager.

Duties: You will have responsibility for delivering maximum publicity for Ireland through engagement with international media from a number of overseas markets. This will involve working closely with Failte Ireland’s partner agency, Tourism Ireland, which markets Ireland to overseas holidaymakers.

Qualifications: You will have experience in people management and you will have a demonstrated proficiency in managing budgets.

You will have excellent communications and organisational skills and experience working cross functionally with other teams and stakeholders. You will also demonstrate excellent stakeholder relationship.

Applications: Full details on the role are on www.failteireland.ie. Email completed forms to recruitment@failteireland.ie by 12noon, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

The interviews will take place in June.