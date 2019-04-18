NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Job of the Week: Bus Éireann

Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 05:00 PM

Job: Bus Éireann has recently launched a recruitment campaign to hire bus drivers in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

Working five over seven days, you can expect to earn €677.44 per week in the first year, and €712.92 in the second year.

An element of overtime is available to enhance your earnings. Opportunities for career advancement are available, with promotions to supervisor, clerical and management-level positions advertised internally.

Duties: Simple. Drive buses.

The company uses a number of tests and assessments to predict your suitability for driving. These include online and supervised assessments, followed by an interview and a practical on-road driving assessment in a bus or a coach, carried out by a qualified Bus Éireann RSA-approved driving instructor.

Qualifications: You should have a full/clean “D” Class Irish driving licence, a digital tachograph card, a driver Certificate of Professional Competence for Public Service Vehicle drivers, great customer service skills and an enthusiastic attitude.

Applications: Full details on the jobs and the recruitment process are available in the ‘job vacancies’ section of the Bus Éireann website, www.buseireann.ie.

