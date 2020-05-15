Job losses in Dublin as Ryanair announce 250 people let go

Ryanair has announced 250 job losses at their offices in Dublin, as well as in the UK, Spain and Poland as the airline battles against a dramatic drop in customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who are losing their jobs are a combination of probation/fixed-term contract ends, resignations and redundancies, the company said.

Ryanair has operated less than 1% of their normal flight schedules during April, May and June.

This week, they announced that only 40% of its normal schedules would operate in July 2020.

“This is a very painful time for Ryanair, our crews and our people supporting operations from our Dublin, Stansted, Madrid and Wroclaw offices," said Ryanair’s People Director Darrell Hughes said.

"While we expect to reopen our offices from June 1 next, we will not require the same number of support team members in a year when we will carry less than 100m passengers, against an original budget of 155m."

Earlier this month, Ryanair announced it plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs across its pilots and cabin crew.

Mr Hughes said the airline is continuing to meet with trade unions to discuss its restructuring programme and “further announcements” are expected before the end of May.

