Job losses at hotel chain in North reversed following guarantee

By Press Association
Saturday, March 21, 2020 - 05:37 PM

Job losses at one of Northern Ireland’s top hotel chains have been reversed after the British Chancellor guaranteed wages.

The Hastings Hotels group’s luxury portfolio includes the Europa in Belfast and the Slieve Donard in Co Down.

The British Government will pay the wages of employees unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic, in an unprecedented move aimed at protecting jobs.

It will cover 80% of salary for staff kept on by their employer, covering wages of up to £2,500 a month.

Once again this case illustrates the importance of union membership, especially for workers in sectors such as hospitality which are characterised by precariousness and poor working conditions

Neil Moore, an organiser at Unite the Union, which represents hospitality workers, said: “This decision by Hastings follows a determined campaign by Unite to protect hospitality jobs.

“Once again this case illustrates the importance of union membership, especially for workers in sectors such as hospitality which are characterised by precariousness and poor working conditions.”

It followed he announcement of 800 layoffs in the Beannchor Group, one of Northern Ireland’s largest hospitality businesses, setting off a domino effect throughout the industry, Mr Moore said.

He added: “The likes of Beannchor must reverse their decisions and ensure all of their staff are paid fully during this period of crisis.”

Meanwhile, deliveries of gas, milk and dairy products can be stepped up after rules on drivers’ hours were relaxed in Northern Ireland.

Waste from hospitals and businesses will also be managed and controlled, Stormont infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon added.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

