Job listings down by 50% since beginning of pandemic

Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 12:01 AM

Job vacancies decreased by 51% between March and June compared to pre-Covid levels in February according to figures from IrishJobs.ie.

Tourism, travel and airlines were the worst hit sectors, noting a 100% decrease in job listings on the website during the period, followed by the hotel and catering sector, with a 95% decrease.

May 4th was the worst day for job listings according to the figures.

As the economy continues to reopen, there has been a 14% increase in vacancies from May to June.

Some areas have experienced sizeable growth in this period, with vacancies in beauty, haircare, leisure and sport increasing by 206% in June, the largest jump across all sectors.

Of the 31 sectors examined, 26 had more job listings added in June compared to May.

Unsurprisingly, the medical professional and healthcare sector saw the most activity during June, increasing by 16%, followed by engineering and utilities (11%).

Oral Moran of IrishJobs.ie believes these figures are a positive reflection on how the economy may recover.

“The correlation between this spike in activity and the reopening of many businesses across the country reaffirms that we are moving in the right direction, but we must acknowledge that there is still a way to go before we return to pre-COVID recruitment levels.”

