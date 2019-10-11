News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Jet2 owner says demand boosted by Thomas Cook collapse

Jet2 owner says demand boosted by Thomas Cook collapse
By Press Association
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 10:11 AM

Jet2 owner Dart Group has said demand for its flights and holidays has been boosted by Thomas Cook’s collapse.

The travel firm saw its shares jump after it said it expects profits to be higher than previously forecast on the back of strong later season bookings.

The collapse of Thomas Cook last month, which resulted in thousands of redundancies, helped to drive customers to the Jet2 leisure travel business, it said.

Dart said that demand for both flights and package holidays continued to strengthen towards the end of the holiday season.

However, the group said it “remains very cautious” in its outlook for the future due to cost pressures weighing down on the travel industry.

The company said it expects cost pressures to intensify due to the weakness in sterling as well as “the deepening Brexit uncertainty and the impact this may have on consumer confidence”.

In April, the Jet2 owner said its bookings for the summer had reflected uncertainty among consumers due to the volatile economic and political backdrop.

In a trading statement, the company said: “In our leisure travel business we have continued to receive encouraging levels of later season bookings, with overall demand for both our flight-only offering and package holiday products continuing to strengthen.

“We have also experienced increased levels of customer demand since Thomas Cook Group entered into compulsory liquidation in late September 2019 and we continue to assess the impact this will have for our business in the coming months.”

Shares in Dart Group jumped by 13% to 1,058p on the back of the trading announcement.

The news also bolstered airline rivals Tui and easyJet, which saw shares rise by 3.8% to 954p and by 3.8% to 1,150p respectively.

More on this topic

British Airways to offset carbon emissions from UK flightsBritish Airways to offset carbon emissions from UK flights

Spain’s government moves to assist areas affected by Thomas Cook collapseSpain’s government moves to assist areas affected by Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook redundancies expected to cost UK taxpayer £60mThomas Cook redundancies expected to cost UK taxpayer £60m

Irish Aviation Authority considering banning alcohol on flightsIrish Aviation Authority considering banning alcohol on flights

Jet2Thomas CookTOPIC: Airlines

More in this Section

Fáilte Ireland paid Golf Channel €187,500 to help broadcast Irish OpenFáilte Ireland paid Golf Channel €187,500 to help broadcast Irish Open

We need to talk about ‘Singapore on Thames’We need to talk about ‘Singapore on Thames’

Interim injunctions granted against former Ireland rugby player Shane Byrne and brotherInterim injunctions granted against former Ireland rugby player Shane Byrne and brother

James Dyson scraps project to build electric carsJames Dyson scraps project to build electric cars


Lifestyle

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »