Jersey-based Calligo acquires Cork and Dublin IT company

Calligo, a global data services provider, has acquired Itomic Voice & Data Ltd, a Cork and Dublin-based IT managed services provider.
Áine Kenny
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 02:45 PM

A Cork and Dublin IT company has been acquired by Jersey-based Calligo, a data services supplier.

Itomic Voice & Data specialises in delivering IT solutions, maintenance and managed Microsoft 365 and Azure services nationwide. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

The purchase of Itomic is Calligo's seventh acquisition in three years and is their second Irish acquisition this year having also acquired Dublin-based DC Networks.

Calligo provides a collection of managed data services for SMEs and enterprises. These include privacy and security-centric IT managed services, a public cloud platform, data privacy adherence services and enterprise-level 'privacy by design' machine learning services and tools. 

"With the addition of Itomic Voice & Data, we are now one of the largest IT service providers in Ireland, with sizeable presence in both Cork and Dublin – Ireland’s two largest economic regions – and the capability to serve businesses throughout the country," said Julian Box, Founder and CEO of Calligo.

"We focused our current expansion strategy on Ireland because of its growing number of innovative businesses developing new data-reliant tools and services."

TOPIC: Tech

