Japanese court extends custody of former Nissan chairman

A Japanese court has approved extending the detention of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn for 10 more days.

The Tokyo District Court has approved prosecutors’ request to keep Ghosn until December 10, the Kyodo news agency said.

Ghosn was arrested on November 19 by Tokyo prosecutors on suspicion of falsifying his financial reports. His first 10 days in custody expires at the end of Friday. Ghosn was arrested over allegedly falsifying financial reports and misusing funds (AP)

Kyodo said the court also approved a 10-day detention extension for another former Nissan executive, Greg Kelly, also arrested on suspicion of collaborating in the alleged under-reporting of Ghosn’s renumerations.

Brazilian-born Ghosn, sent in by alliance partner Renault SA of France, has led a dramatic turnaround at Nissan over the last two decades, rescuing Nissan from near-bankruptcy.

- Press Association