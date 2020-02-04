January unemployment rate of 4.8% up from December 2019 - CSO

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2020 was 4.8%, up from 4.7% in December 2019, according to figures released by the CSO today.

The number of persons unemployed was 120,200 in January 2020, compared to 116,900 in December 2019.

Unemployment rate, however, was down from 5.1% in January 2019 with an annual decrease of 4,000 in the seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed.

In January 2020 the unemployment rate was 5.0% for males, up from 4.9% in December 2019, and down from 5.4% in January 2019, while the unemployment rate for females was 4.6% in January 2020, remaining unchanged from December 2019, and down from 4.8% in January 2019.

The number of males unemployed in January 2020 was 67,200 compared to 64,900 in December 2019 while the number of females unemployed was 53,000 compared to 52,000 in December 2019.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for persons aged 15-24 years (youth unemployment rate) was 11.8% in January 2020 up from 11.1% in December 2019.

Monthly unemployment rates for January 2020:

Seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate (%) January 2019 124,200 5.1 December 2019 116,900 4.7 January 2020 120,200 4.8 Percentage Points Change in month 3,300 0.1 Change in year - 4,000 - 0.3

Meanwhile, CSO figures released today show that the value of monthly services decreased by 1% in December 2019 when compared with November 2019 and increased by 7.1% on an annual basis.

The sectors with the largest monthly increases were administrative and support service activities (2.7%), information and communication (2.0%), accommodation and food service activities (0.9%), transportation and storage (0.4%) and wholesale and retail trade (0.1%).

Decreases were recorded in professional, scientific and technical activities (-16.9%) and other service activities (-0.4%).

On an annual basis, the sectors showing increases since December 2018 were information and communication (28.0%) and other service activities (23.6%).

Decreases were recorded in professional, scientific and technical activities (-17.3%), administrative and support service activities (-4.1%), wholesale and retail trade (-3.0%) and transportation and storage (-2.9%).