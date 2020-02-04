News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

January unemployment rate of 4.8% up from December 2019 - CSO

January unemployment rate of 4.8% up from December 2019 - CSO
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 11:52 AM

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2020 was 4.8%, up from 4.7% in December 2019, according to figures released by the CSO today.

The number of persons unemployed was 120,200 in January 2020, compared to 116,900 in December 2019.

Unemployment rate, however, was down from 5.1% in January 2019 with an annual decrease of 4,000 in the seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed.

In January 2020 the unemployment rate was 5.0% for males, up from 4.9% in December 2019, and down from 5.4% in January 2019, while the unemployment rate for females was 4.6% in January 2020, remaining unchanged from December 2019, and down from 4.8% in January 2019.

The number of males unemployed in January 2020 was 67,200 compared to 64,900 in December 2019 while the number of females unemployed was 53,000 compared to 52,000 in December 2019.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for persons aged 15-24 years (youth unemployment rate) was 11.8% in January 2020 up from 11.1% in December 2019.

Monthly unemployment rates for January 2020:

Seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate (%)
January 2019124,2005.1
December 2019116,9004.7
January 2020120,2004.8
Percentage Points
Change in month3,3000.1
Change in year- 4,000- 0.3

Meanwhile, CSO figures released today show that the value of monthly services decreased by 1% in December 2019 when compared with November 2019 and increased by 7.1% on an annual basis.

The sectors with the largest monthly increases were administrative and support service activities (2.7%), information and communication (2.0%), accommodation and food service activities (0.9%), transportation and storage (0.4%) and wholesale and retail trade (0.1%).

Decreases were recorded in professional, scientific and technical activities (-16.9%) and other service activities (-0.4%).

On an annual basis, the sectors showing increases since December 2018 were information and communication (28.0%) and other service activities (23.6%).

Decreases were recorded in professional, scientific and technical activities (-17.3%), administrative and support service activities (-4.1%), wholesale and retail trade (-3.0%) and transportation and storage (-2.9%).

READ MORE

Aldi cuts non-recyclable polystyrene packaging from pizza range

More on this topic

Boost for motor trade but bar sales remain in doldrumsBoost for motor trade but bar sales remain in doldrums

Life in Ireland: City dwellers have higher disposable incomeLife in Ireland: City dwellers have higher disposable income

CSO report highlights differences between urban and rural life in IrelandCSO report highlights differences between urban and rural life in Ireland

Study shows population of rural areas has declined in six years to 2016Study shows population of rural areas has declined in six years to 2016

CSOUnemploymentIrelandTOPIC: CSO

More in this Section

Car dealer in Macroom loses appeal over termination of VW dealershipCar dealer in Macroom loses appeal over termination of VW dealership

The Toyota Corolla was the best-selling car in Ireland last month but new car sales fell for fourth year in a rowThe Toyota Corolla was the best-selling car in Ireland last month but new car sales fell for fourth year in a row

UK manufacturing sector decline ends amid increased political stabilityUK manufacturing sector decline ends amid increased political stability

Ryanair delays passenger target as Boeing grounding drags onRyanair delays passenger target as Boeing grounding drags on


Lifestyle

A top Polish musician is channelling her inner Coltrane on a tour of Ireland, writes Alan O’Riordan.Harp and soul for sounds of Alice’s wonderland

Shane Dunphy’s new audiobook revolves around a troubled teenager with mixed feelings about his involvement in a crime gang, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.Wexford author delves into Ireland’s criminal underbelly

A night at the movies set the scene for romance for Cork couple Ileana Wright and Ian Ross.Wedding of the Week: Singer Finbar Wright performs at daughter's wedding in UCC

The Oscars take place on Sunday and it seems like it’s Sam Mendes’ 1917 to lose what is proving to be a surprisingly straight forward best picture race.Podcast Corner: Once upon a time in a pre-Oscars podcast

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »