January the most common time for people to look for new jobs, research finds

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 07:53 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Businesses are being encouraged to keep a close eye on recruitment, in what is the busiest period for the jobs market.

According to job search website Jobs.ie, January is the month when the talent market is at its most active.

Figures for 2018 suggest it's getting busier too, with the number of jobs advertised up 13% on the previous year.

The 24th is earmarked as the busiest job-hunting day, with searches spiking 44% compared to an average day.

General Manager at Jobs.ie, Christopher Paye, says it's important employers are on their toes so they can catch the best talent:

"I think for employers, they need to also think in terms of 'what was our attrition rate last year?' (There will) probably be a similar trend this year given the economy and the fact that we are at full employment.

"(Employers) need to start thinking 'where do I find my talent now' (or) 'should I be thinking what positions to advertise' and allocating budget and making sure they are prepared for when those people do decide to start moving on," he added.


