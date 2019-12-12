News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Jamie Oliver's charity restaurant closes, with the loss of 100 jobs

Jamie Oliver's charity restaurant closes, with the loss of 100 jobs
By Rebecca Stiffe
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 04:52 PM

A charity restaurant founded by celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver, has closed its doors for good today.

Fifteen Cornwall ceased trading today with immediate effect following an independent financial review. Both the restaurant and charity will close.

The closure means a loss of 100 jobs (70 at the restaurant, 30 with the charity), according to The Guardian.

Matthew Thomson, Cornwall Food Foundation, Chief Executive, said:

“This is an incredibly sad day for everyone and we will try our best to support those who have been impacted. I am profoundly sorry for the hurt, loss and distress this announcement will undoubtedly cause.

We are extremely grateful to all our loyal customers and amazing suppliers and to the partners, staff and trainees that have made Fifteen Cornwall and the Cornwall Food Foundation so special for almost 14 years.”

The company added that the boards have taken steps towards liquidating both companies.

"As a charity and social enterprise restaurant we have welfare and safeguarding responsibilities which we are doing our utmost to resolve. We are talking with partners to find a way for the support for people we work with to continue, including those on the Fifteen training programme and Food for Change."

Mr Oliver told the BBC that he was "very suprised and saddened" to hear the restaurant had closed: "Both organisations have always been run separately from us, but the team has done an amazing job with the trainee programme, training over 200 chefs and reaching so many more along the way - so this is a huge blow. My thoughts are with everyone affected."

More on this topic

Something from the bar: The perfect drink selections this ChristmasSomething from the bar: The perfect drink selections this Christmas

Darina Allen: A feast of food and lots of funDarina Allen: A feast of food and lots of fun

Your go-to guide to laying the perfect Christmas table Your go-to guide to laying the perfect Christmas table

The Currabinny Cooks: Festive side plates to dish up this ChristmasThe Currabinny Cooks: Festive side plates to dish up this Christmas

TOPIC: Food

More in this Section

Aer Lingus adds flight to Greek island as part of summer scheduleAer Lingus adds flight to Greek island as part of summer schedule

Business movers: Kevin Davidson appointed as the new MD of BMW Group Ireland.Business movers: Kevin Davidson appointed as the new MD of BMW Group Ireland.

Employment law expert: Returning emigrant workers will be glad to see how well their rights are protectedEmployment law expert: Returning emigrant workers will be glad to see how well their rights are protected

Saudi Aramco reaches landmark $2 trillion in second day of tradingSaudi Aramco reaches landmark $2 trillion in second day of trading


Lifestyle

Ever wondered if liqueurs or drink-laced Christmas puddings might put you over the drink-driving limit? Pat Fitzpatrick picks up a breathalyser and puts six sweet treats to the testDo these boozy treats put you over the drink-driving limit?

Kya deLongchamps investigates the history behind the mythCan you really be arrested for eating a mince pie on Christmas Day in Britain?

Birds, hedgehogs and insects could all do with Christmas goodies too. Hannah Stephenson shares her top picks.Garden wildlife could all do with a few Christmas pressies too

Bag a bargain and beat the stress of flying at night with these top tips, says Claire Spreadbury.5 ways to make your late-night flight more bearable

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »