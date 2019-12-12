Jamie Oliver's charity restaurant closes, with the loss of 100 jobs

A charity restaurant founded by celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver, has closed its doors for good today.

Fifteen Cornwall ceased trading today with immediate effect following an independent financial review. Both the restaurant and charity will close.

The closure means a loss of 100 jobs (70 at the restaurant, 30 with the charity), according to The Guardian.

Matthew Thomson, Cornwall Food Foundation, Chief Executive, said:

“This is an incredibly sad day for everyone and we will try our best to support those who have been impacted. I am profoundly sorry for the hurt, loss and distress this announcement will undoubtedly cause.

We are extremely grateful to all our loyal customers and amazing suppliers and to the partners, staff and trainees that have made Fifteen Cornwall and the Cornwall Food Foundation so special for almost 14 years.”

The company added that the boards have taken steps towards liquidating both companies.

"As a charity and social enterprise restaurant we have welfare and safeguarding responsibilities which we are doing our utmost to resolve. We are talking with partners to find a way for the support for people we work with to continue, including those on the Fifteen training programme and Food for Change."

Mr Oliver told the BBC that he was "very suprised and saddened" to hear the restaurant had closed: "Both organisations have always been run separately from us, but the team has done an amazing job with the trainee programme, training over 200 chefs and reaching so many more along the way - so this is a huge blow. My thoughts are with everyone affected."