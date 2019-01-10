NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Jaguar Land Rover ‘to cut 5,000 jobs in business update’

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 06:58 AM

Car giant Jaguar Land Rover is giving a business update today which is reported to announce thousands of job losses in the UK.

The luxury carmaker employs 44,000 workers in the UK at sites in Halewood on Merseyside and Solihull, Castle Bromwich and Wolverhampton in the West Midlands.

Some 5,000 jobs will be cut, mainly in management, marketing and administrative roles, the BBC reported.

Jaguar Land Rover employs 40,000 people in the UK (Dave Thompson/PA)

There were reports last year that thousands of jobs could be axed as part of a £2.5bn savings plan amid falling sales in China and a drop in demand for diesel cars, but the figure was not confirmed.

The firm, owned by Indian conglomerate Tata, cut 1,000 temporary contract workers at its plant in Solihull in 2017.

Thursday’s announcement is expected to include details of sales for 2018, the business outlook for this year, an update on cost savings and planned investment in UK plants.

- Press Association


