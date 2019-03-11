IT Sligo to receive €13.7m capital investment under Project Ireland 2040

The Institute of Technology Sligo is to receive capital investment of €13.7m for the development and upgrade of its K and L block on the north campus as part of Project Ireland 2040.

The investment was announced by Education Minister Joe Mchugh and Higher Education Minister of State Mary Mitchell O'Connor and will be provided through the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

Artist's impression of the development plans to improve facilities on IT Sligo's North Campus

The investment will go towards forming a North-Campus Creative Hub and will begin once a tendering process is complete as IT Sligo looks to become a Technological Univesity and grow to 10,000 students.

Project Ireland 2040 us a scheme committed to exchequer investments of €2.2 bn in Ireland's higher education infrastructure.

IT Sligo President Brendan McCormack said:

"The funding will facilitate a significant upgrade of the existing north campus in IT Sligo, bringing together architecture, creative design, fine art, interior architecture & design, performing arts and writing & literature programmes into a creative hub on campus.

"The upgraded facilities will encourage engagement with the creative industry and community and will act as a focal point for creative sector in the region."

He added: "We will be making other applications for on-campus developments over the coming months to ensure that IT Sligo has the necessary infrastructure to transition into a technological university for the North-West of Ireland.”