IT recycling firm’s ambitious srategy

Jamie Maginnis, business unit director, RefreshedByUs
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 07:00 PM

Experienced IT sector project manager Jamie Maginnis has been appointed as business unit director of RefreshedByUs, the retail division of AMI, the secure IT recycling company.

RefreshedByUS is as a reseller of corporate quality refurbished laptops, desktops, PCs and monitors as part of AMI’s wider business mission to safely dispose IT equipment and generate revenue for its customers.

Jamie’s appointment is part of AMI’s overall strategy and business goals for RefreshedByUS. He will lead the sales and order fulfilment teams and driving growth for the retail arm in line with AMI’s overall strategy and business objectives.

He brings extensive experience in the IT industry, being actively involved in every stage of the IT lifecycle and holding several senior technical, project and team management roles. Prior to joining AMI, Jamie held the position of professional services director for Belfast-based company Automated Intelligence, in which he was responsible for the successful delivery of transformational data migration projects for some of the largest organisations in the UK.

Previously, he held the position of head of support services for Capita Managed IT Solutions for three years and spent 16 years with Northgate Managed Services where he held both technical and management roles, including regional manager.

