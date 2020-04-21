IT experts offer service to help elderly people get online while cocooning

A team of IT experts has introduced a service that promises to remotely solve technology issues for home workers or people in isolation.

Virtual Support from Magnet Networks has already helped a number of older people in isolation who struggled to set up devices for video calling with their loved ones.

"Magnet Networks' IT Group team are some of the best skilled in the business, and generally manage outsource IT issues for a range of companies and industries nationwide,” said Marketing Director Louise McKeown.

“As clients recently looked for virtual support on issues arising from setting up and operating remote working, such as printers and video conferencing, they also began to ask about other home tech issues.

“These range from maximising wi-fi coverage to issues with laptops and tablets. We solve 97% of issues on the first call, at a flat fee of just €25.

We have been surprised by how many clients have asked us to solve issues for loved ones who may be in cocooning or in isolation.

Ms McKeown said the team will help with any issue, no matter how small.

“Connectivity has never been as vital and if a family have a loved one who is currently at home and unfamiliar with technology, we will solve their issue, no matter how small, and guide them through processes simply and slowly using a phone and language that they can relate to.

“This could be virtually setting up smart devices that have been sent via post, solving issues with laptops and video conferencing – as well as helping older people to sign on and become familiar with technology."