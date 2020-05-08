News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

IT companies dominate Cork office acquisitions in the first quarter

IT companies dominate Cork office acquisitions in the first quarter
Across the 22,000 sqm of office space under construction at Penrose Dock, a large proportion has been pre-let by developer JCD. Picture: Eddie O’Hare
By Alan Healy
Friday, May 08, 2020 - 05:30 PM

The office sector in Cork recorded a strong first quarter in 2020 with the majority of new office space take-up accounted for by the tech sector.

A report from Lisney shows the city’’s office market activity totalled 8,250 sqm across 11 deals in the first quarter. This is 31.2% higher than the previous quarter. Deal sizes varied substantially with one letting accounting for 56% of total take-up.

The largest office transaction was the pre-let of three floors within JCD’’s Penrose Two building on Penrose Quay in the city centre to IT company Qualcomm who are taking up 4,650 sqm. In addition, software company Varonis pre-let 1,850 sqm within Penrose Two. Law firm Matheson pre-let 750 sqm in the neighbouring Penrose One.

The remaining eight deals were all under 300 sqm, with the majority taken by firms in the professional services sector. Office accommodation on South Mall remained in demand with four transactions occurring on the street. 

The city centre accounted for 95% of all activity in the quarter with the tech sector accounting for 79% of activity and the professional services sector 20%.

Lisney said prime city centre headline rents were stable again standing at €350 psm. Suburban office rents have remained relatively stable in the range of €183psm to €215psm depending on location. 

However, the report notes there will likely be a pause in demand from foreign companies due to global Covid 19 restrictions on travel. 

"Additionally, many companies will defer any decision making on property acquisitions until there is more certainty around the containment of Covid 19," Lisney said.

Overall, the investment market turnover in the region amounted to €8.25m between January and March.

Some larger-sized deals such as the Aldi in Carrigtwohill which was acquired by a French investment firm €5.6m skewed take-up levels. 

The report also shows that the availability of industrial space has reduced and the overall vacancy rate across Cork stock recorded a new low of 4.4% with several previously available properties removed from the market.

READ MORE

Numbers at work 'at their lowest level in 20 years': Unemployment rate hits 28%

More on this topic

Mortgage rates fall in March but remain more than twice the euro averageMortgage rates fall in March but remain more than twice the euro average

I-Res Reit flags rent concerns amid Covid-19 downturnI-Res Reit flags rent concerns amid Covid-19 downturn

House sales clocking up at latest Cork developmentHouse sales clocking up at latest Cork development

Cheap Irish Houses? Well, close enough anywayCheap Irish Houses? Well, close enough anyway


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Property

More in this Section

Numbers at work 'at their lowest level in 20 years': Unemployment rate hits 28% Numbers at work 'at their lowest level in 20 years': Unemployment rate hits 28%

Sajid Javid: UK economy should open ‘as far and as quick’ as possibleSajid Javid: UK economy should open ‘as far and as quick’ as possible

Uber loses 2.9 billion dollars as it offloads bike and scooter businessUber loses 2.9 billion dollars as it offloads bike and scooter business

ERSI: More essential workers are lone parents than other employeesERSI: More essential workers are lone parents than other employees


Lifestyle

'We moved from our childhood bedrooms to our dream home'Meet the Cork woman who documented every step of her newbuild journey on Instagram

Lacking the motivation to lace up and hit the road? Marathon runner Amy Lane knows all about our inbuilt resistance to exercise but has found nothing beats the natural high of running, says Simon Lewis.Anyone can run: No need to give up on your marathon dreams

From wanting God to use his super powers to banish the virus, to going bowling for 10 days straight when everything returns to ‘normal’, Susan O’Shea finds out what children really think of Covid-19, what it feels like to be in lockdown for so long, the stresses of sibling rivalry, and what kids miss the mostLife in lockdown: I’m a kid... get me out of here!

Alva Cullen was sitting in her kitchen one morning when she had a brainwave. She sent an email to Dunnes Stores asking if the company would consider starting a new clothing range. It was a gamble;Meet Alva Cullen, the mum who wrote a letter to Dunnes - and ended up creating a clothing line for kids with special needs

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »