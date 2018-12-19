NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'Is it more of the roll-over over Leo?' - SF reacts to €270m Anglo payout to junior bondholders

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 02:41 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has rejected an opposition claim that he is "Roll-over Leo" when it comes to Anglo bondholders.

Mr Varadkar has said the State will be the largest beneficiary from the liquidation of the former Anglo Irish Bank.

As part of the deal, unsecured bondholders will also be paid.

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty has described the payments to junior bondholders as "a betrayal".

He said: "This is €270m being paid out to unguaranteed, unsecured junior bondholders who gambled on a bust bank and can't believe their luck with this government.

"So Taoiseach, I'm asking you what steps are you going to take to make sure that you deliver on your promise back in 2015 that these bondholders won't be paid out?

"Or is it going to be more of the roll-over over Leo?"


KEYWORDS

Anglo Irish BankbondsbanksIreland

