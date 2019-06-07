News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Irn Bru taps into alcohol-free spirits with £1m investment in UK market

Friday, June 07, 2019 - 08:58 AM

The maker of Irn Bru is set to enter the alcohol-free spirits market for the first time, the company has announced.

AG Barr has spent £1 million buying a 20% minority stake in STRYYK, which makes alcohol-free rum, vodka and gin, and will also be the exclusive UK distributor for the brand’s parent company.

More and more consumers are seeking a drink that adds positively to their social experience but without the side-effects of alcohol

Chief executive Roger White explained why he wanted to tap into the market.

He said: “More and more consumers are seeking a drink that adds positively to their social experience but without the side-effects of alcohol. We’re very excited to be involved in both investing in and growing the STRYYK brand in this new and fast-moving consumer category.”

STRYYK is the brand name for Elegantly Spirited Limited, which was founded by entrepreneurs Alex Carlton and Andrew King.

Mr King already knows the AG Barr bosses well, having sold his previous business – cocktail mixer maker Funkin – to the Scottish drinks giant in 2016.

Health-conscious millennials are driving the market in alcohol-free drinks and big-name brands including Heineken and Budweiser have invested heavily in alcohol-free versions of their beers.

Market research firm Nielsen recently revealed that Britons spent a record £57 million on low or non-alcoholic beers in the 12 months to April — up 39% on a year ago.

They also spent £48 million on low or no-alcohol wines over the same period.

Non-alcoholic spirits, a market only three years old, is now worth £5 million.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Konta made to pay for missed chances as French Open dreams are dashed

Ashleigh Barty fights back to reach French Open final

Dublin succeed in overturning Paul Mannion ban ahead of Leinster semi-final

Neymar gives evidence in Brazil about posting rape accuser’s photos

AG BarrAlcohol freeIrn-BruSTRYYK

More in this Section

For business, no win-win as Irish consumers push back against price increases

Ford confirms plan to close Welsh plant with 1,700 job losses

Banks failing to deliver home insurance value

Clean policies underpin maritime future


Lifestyle

Time out - How to reclaim your weekend

In full groom: Growing pressure on men to measure up to Love Island stars

Ask an expert: My daughter’s friends are leaving her out – what can I do?

National Fish and Chip Day: 5 of the best sustainable chippies across Ireland and the UK

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »