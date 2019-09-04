News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irishwoman appointed to global diversity role

By Joe Dermody
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 08:00 PM

Services company Sodexo has named Margot Slattery, current country president for Sodexo in Ireland, as its global chief diversity officer.

Julie Ennis is taking over as country president for Ireland, which she will combine with her current role as MD of corporate services in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

She will lead the growth of Sodexo’s business in corporate, government, education, healthcare and homecare.

Julie Ennis said:

I am delighted for Margot as she has been a true leader for diversity and inclusion in Ireland and abroad and I wish her every success in her new role.

"I’m also delighted to be taking Sodexo’s business forward in Ireland. It is an exciting time for the business, and we see considerable potential for growth.”

Margot’s new appointment follows upon the recent retirement of Rohini Anand as Sodexo’s global chief diversity officer, who was based in North America. Margot has won numerous awards for her work in promoting diversity and inclusion in Ireland and abroad. She will continue to be based in Ireland.

Sodexo’s services include catering, cleaning, security, reception and asset management. Its recent client wins include law firm new clients include Mason Hayes & Curran.

Margot Slattery said:

“I have always been a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in the workplace and this for me is a dream role on the global stage.

It’s going to be a very interesting and rewarding journey and I am leaving our business in Ireland in the extremely capable hands of Julie Ennis, under which it will continue to grow and thrive.

Sodexo employs approximately 3,700 people in over 230 locations in Ireland and Northern Ireland, with a combined turnover of €141m in 2018.

