News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Irishman Barry O'Dwyer appointed group chief executive of Royal London

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 04:09 PM

British insurer Royal London has named Irishman Barry O'Dwyer as its new group chief executive.

Mr O'Dwyer, from Galway, is expected to take up his appointment in September.

The life insurance company opened an Irish subsidiary back in January as a result of Brexit.

"I am delighted to be joining Royal London to build on the fantastic work of the last few years," said Mr O'Dwyer.

The business has capitalised on some of the big trends in our market through a winning combination of great service to intermediaries and excellent value for customers and members.

"I hope to build on these cornerstones of success and ensure that Royal London builds on its mutual status remaining synonymous with great service and value."

Phil Loney, currently Group Chief Executive will stand down on 28 June 2019 whilst remaining available to the Group for the remainder of the calendar year.

"It has been a privilege to be the Chief Executive of the largest mutual insurance group," said Mr Loney.

"I shall miss the people that have contributed so much to our development over the term of my tenure and wish my successor and colleagues all the best for the future."

READ MORE

Irish people spent almost €7.5bn on foreign holidays in 2018

More on this topic

People found guilty of perjury could face €100,000 fine under proposed laws

Making Cents: Planning for the worst will help you relax abroad

People are 'forced to drive without insurance because they can't cover the cost' - industry expert claims

Fines of €100,000 or jail for insurance fraud

TOPIC: Insurance

More in this Section

National Development Plan key for Cork to become 'talent capital'

Cork firm Zenith Technologies bought by US tech giant Cognizant

Huawei laptops return to Microsoft online store

Apple’s Tim Cook criticises other tech firms for data breaches


Lifestyle

Follow the garden trail to West Cork's Drishane House

How boxing class has helped this cancer survivor keep fighting fit

Tried and Tested: Waterproof mascara, facial SPFs and serums

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »