Irishman Barry O'Dwyer appointed group chief executive of Royal London

British insurer Royal London has named Irishman Barry O'Dwyer as its new group chief executive.

Mr O'Dwyer, from Galway, is expected to take up his appointment in September.

The life insurance company opened an Irish subsidiary back in January as a result of Brexit.

"I am delighted to be joining Royal London to build on the fantastic work of the last few years," said Mr O'Dwyer.

The business has capitalised on some of the big trends in our market through a winning combination of great service to intermediaries and excellent value for customers and members.

"I hope to build on these cornerstones of success and ensure that Royal London builds on its mutual status remaining synonymous with great service and value."

Phil Loney, currently Group Chief Executive will stand down on 28 June 2019 whilst remaining available to the Group for the remainder of the calendar year.

"It has been a privilege to be the Chief Executive of the largest mutual insurance group," said Mr Loney.

"I shall miss the people that have contributed so much to our development over the term of my tenure and wish my successor and colleagues all the best for the future."