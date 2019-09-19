News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Irish 'YouTuber' twins share €1.7m pay pot

Irish 'YouTuber' twins share €1.7m pay pot
Scott and Ryan Fitzsimons.
By Gordon Deegan
Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 07:00 PM

Irish 'YouTuber' twins Ryan and Scott Fitzsimons last year shared a whopping €1.7m in pay, newly-filed accounts show.

The 28-year old Co Meath brothers make most of their income from advertising on their massively popular YouTube Minecraft channel and from direct payments from YouTube based on the number of views of their videos.

Over the past four years, the two have paid themselves a total of €6.7m.

The two ‘Minecraft millionaires’ only uploaded their first Minecraft video in June 2012 and today their Littlelizard & Turnstile Adventure channel boasts 4.12 million subscribers having added a further 312,000 over the past year.

Over the past seven years, the channel has been viewed a staggering 2.5 billion times.

The two only turned 28 at the end of March this year and at the end of last year, the brothers’ Little Lizard Ltd firm was sitting on accumulated profits of €437,986. However, the large hike in pay resulted in the company recording a modest loss of €6,624 for 2018.

The company’s cash pile reduced from €295,845 to €83,029 during the year. The boys’ younger sister, Kelly has also carved out a highly lucrative career as a ‘Youtuber’.

Aged 24, Kelly’s 'Little Kelly Minecraft' YouTube channel has 3.02 million subscribers and 1.6 billion views since her channel got up and running in June 2015.

At the end of last year, her firm, Kelfit Entertainment Ltd was sitting on accumulated profits of €169,742.

READ MORE

€40m public sector data centre set for Kildare

YoutubersIrelandMinecraftScott and Ryan Fitzsimons

More in this Section

Blarney Castle owner lodges appeal against planned 120-bed nursing homeBlarney Castle owner lodges appeal against planned 120-bed nursing home

Exploration company suggests Irish oil and gas sector 'losing momentum'Exploration company suggests Irish oil and gas sector 'losing momentum'

Runaway Brexit train being driven by people with no real understandingRunaway Brexit train being driven by people with no real understanding

Montessori school gets injunction preventing landlord from retaking possession of its premisesMontessori school gets injunction preventing landlord from retaking possession of its premises


Lifestyle

There are literally hundreds of free events on offer this evening for kids and adults on Culture Night. Marjorie Brennan selects the best of them, in Cork and beyondCulture Night: Get out and make the most of it

The American heritage brand has put together a collection inspired by the most stylish Friends character.This is why Rachel Green’s style is the epitome of Ralph Lauren – as a new collection is announced

When starting out as a comedian, Cork man Andrew Ryan decided to go to straight to London, sidestepping the usual starting ground of Irish clubs and pubs.Cork comedian Andrew Ryan is 'a cross between Ardal O’Hanlon and Ed Byrne'

Rachel Marie Walsh knows the best eyeliners to try this season.Beauty is in the eye of the beholder: Essential eyeliners for a killer look

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »