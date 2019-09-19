Irish 'YouTuber' twins share €1.7m pay pot

Irish 'YouTuber' twins Ryan and Scott Fitzsimons last year shared a whopping €1.7m in pay, newly-filed accounts show.

The 28-year old Co Meath brothers make most of their income from advertising on their massively popular YouTube Minecraft channel and from direct payments from YouTube based on the number of views of their videos.

Over the past four years, the two have paid themselves a total of €6.7m.

The two ‘Minecraft millionaires’ only uploaded their first Minecraft video in June 2012 and today their Littlelizard & Turnstile Adventure channel boasts 4.12 million subscribers having added a further 312,000 over the past year.

Over the past seven years, the channel has been viewed a staggering 2.5 billion times.

The two only turned 28 at the end of March this year and at the end of last year, the brothers’ Little Lizard Ltd firm was sitting on accumulated profits of €437,986. However, the large hike in pay resulted in the company recording a modest loss of €6,624 for 2018.

The company’s cash pile reduced from €295,845 to €83,029 during the year. The boys’ younger sister, Kelly has also carved out a highly lucrative career as a ‘Youtuber’.

Aged 24, Kelly’s 'Little Kelly Minecraft' YouTube channel has 3.02 million subscribers and 1.6 billion views since her channel got up and running in June 2015.

At the end of last year, her firm, Kelfit Entertainment Ltd was sitting on accumulated profits of €169,742.