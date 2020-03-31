Irish Water defers rollout of new business water charges

Irish Water are deferring the rollout of their new non-domestic tariff framework for business customers, amidst the financial pressures facing businesses during Covid-19.

Had the new framework been implemented, approximately 54% of businesses would have seen their water bill increase.

The new pricing was going to apply to an existing 183,000 connections, who are small, medium and large business customers, as well as customers in the agriculture sector.

However, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU), in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, have approved Irish Water’s proposal to defer the implementation of the new pricing framework.

Previously, in July 2019, the CRU approved the new Irish Water non-domestic tariff framework.

The new tariffs were due to be implemented on 1 May 2020.

Now, the charges will be delayed, to a "future point in time", according to the CRU.

In a statement, the CRU said the decision to defer the implementation was "made on the basis that any bill increases would fall at a time when there is considerable uncertainty for non-domestic customers."

"This is the most prudent and fair decision that could be taken at this time when there are substantial challenges for businesses as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Dr Paul McGowan, CRU Commissioner.

"The CRU will continue to engage with Irish Water and the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government to agree an appropriate time scale as to when the new framework can be implemented."