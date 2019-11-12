News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish Water admits breaking environmental laws after 2018 Malahide incident

By Tom Tuite
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 04:10 PM

Irish Water has admitted breaking environmental laws over an incident Malahide marina in Dublin.

The company was accused of offences under the Waste Water Discharge (Authorisation) Regulations 2007 at Strand Road, Malahide, Co. Dublin on April 28, 2018 and on the following day.

The case has been brought at by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and was before Dublin District Court today.

Irish Water pleaded guilty to two charges: for not taking corrective actions, and not notifying the EPA about the incident as soon as practicable

The EPA withdrew a third charge for not having emergency response procedures in place that addressed any emergency situation on site.

Prosecuting solicitor Jason Teahan told Judge Anthony Halpin the case related to an incident at Malahide marina.

Defence counsel Eoghan Cole confirmed Irish Water was pleading guilty to the first two charges.

Judge Halpin adjourned the case until December 18 for the prosecution facts and the defence mitigation plea to be heard.

Last month the national water company pleaded guilty in another EPA prosecution over drinking water problems in Co. Cork. Judge Halpin has adjourned that case for facts, and a mitigation plea, to be given at a sentence hearing on January 8 next.

In that prosecution, it faces charges following a direction given on June 5, 2015 by the EPA in respect of supply of drinking water at Drimoleague and Kealkill.

It was alleged Irish Water failed to submit final reports to the EPA before the end of 2018, verifying that trihalomethanes (THMs) levels were not excessive.

THMs, which can have a can have possible carcinogenic effects if consumed over long periods, are bi-product of chlorination to disinfect ground water which makes its way into the supply.

