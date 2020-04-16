Irish watchdog investigates complaint over ad claiming 5G link to Covid-19

A claim that cases of Covid-19 are prevalent in areas with 5G technology is being investigated by the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI).

A conspiracy theory linking 5G mobile phone technology to the outbreak of the coronavirus has been gaining momentum worldwide.

Now a claim that the technology negatively impacts on individuals and that Covid-19 cases are prevalent in 5G areas is one of 11 complaints being investigated by the watchdog Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI)ASAI in relation to the coronavirus global pandemic.

The independent body is also investigating complaints into claims that a product or treatment boosts immunity and reduces the chance of getting Covid-19.

Conspiracy theories about health risks associated with 5G have circulated since at least 2016. The technology offers internet data speeds up to 10 times faster than the standard 4G technology.

However, as Covid-19 began to spread from China to the rest of the world earlier this year, fringe groups began claiming that the virus was linked to the roll out of 5G technology.

Last week two mobile phone masts in Donegal were set on fire in what gardaí believe was a deliberate act. At least 20 mobile phone masts have been attacked in the UK, some set on fire, and British telecommunications companies have issued statements saying the 5G conspiracy theory has led to abuse of their employees.

Some social media companies have taken action to limit the spread of coronavirus conspiracy theories on their platforms. YouTube said that it would ban all videos linking 5G technology to coronavirus, saying that “any content that disputes the existence or transmission of Covid-19” would now be in violation of YouTube policies.

The ASAI told the Irish Examiner it has received 11 complaints to-date in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak. Along with 5G and immunity from Covid-19, the organisation is also examining complaints in relation to ads claiming that a Covid-19 mask is a medical mask. Earlier this month, the ASAI warned advertisers that any claims being made for products and services referring to Covid-19 should be adequately substantiated.

“The ASAI considers that it is absolutely necessary to remind all advertisers of the need to advertiser responsibly and to avoid claims that undermine public health advice or exploit people’s anxieties.”