News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Irish truckers call to relax EU rules to smooth supply chains during Covid-19 crisis

Irish truckers call to relax EU rules to smooth supply chains during Covid-19 crisis
By Eamon Quinn
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 06:53 PM

EU rules for truckers should be relaxed to keep the supply chains running smoothly on the road and on the ferries during the Covid-19 crisis, Freight Transport Association Ireland has said.

Head of he industry group, Aidan Flynn, said the EU’s so-called cabotage rules that allow transport firms to deliver and pick up loads within the EU in a seven-day period need to be loosened to reduce the time drivers spend on ferries and to take account of reduced capacity on the sea lines.

It also wants permission to carry more unaccompanied trailers on ferries “to make the make the supply chain resilient during these trying times”.

Mr Flynn said the supply chains for supermarkets were being kept “hugely busy”, restocking the shelves, while heating oil transport firms were working flat out because households required heating fuel with the schools closed and parents working at home.

Transport firms serving the clothing retailers, pubs, and wider food sector had been hit by closures, he said. There had been no reports of disruption from self-isolation or from illness from the virus, he added.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

READ MORE

Minister admits Covid-19 epidemic could push jobless numbers up to 500,000

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Each and every one of us has got a part to playLetter to the Editor: Each and every one of us has got a part to play

Ikea temporarily closes stores in Ireland and the UK as virus spreadsIkea temporarily closes stores in Ireland and the UK as virus spreads

Irish Examiner View: 24,000 reasons to be optimistic during coronavirus pandemicIrish Examiner View: 24,000 reasons to be optimistic during coronavirus pandemic

Eoghan Murphy in self-isolation for past six days 'as a precaution' against Covid-19Eoghan Murphy in self-isolation for past six days 'as a precaution' against Covid-19

TOPIC: Coronavirus