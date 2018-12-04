Irish startup reports almost €1m global pre-sales ahead of product launch

A Dublin-based Irish startup is launching the world's first personal digestive tracker.

The tracker is aimed to make a difference to the one-in-eight people worldwide who suffer from disruptive digestive symptoms.

The health tech startup, FoodMarble, is launching sales of the personal digestive tracker which will be available for purchase online from today.

The innovative pocket-sized breath analysis device uses leading digestive science to help users identify problem foods and improve their overall wellbeing.

"Take a step sideways to gain a different perspective. Sometimes it's a case of looking at things differently." Great advice from the very insightful @LisaRuttledge, Co-founder @FoodMarble. #AmCham4Thanks #AmChamLeaders pic.twitter.com/NN7RyztYL8— Jeri Mahon (@JeriMahon) November 22, 2018

Aonghus Shortt, CEO and co-founder of FoodMarble, began working on the product in 2015.

He said: “After seeing the impact that digestive problems had on my girlfriend’s life, I wanted to create a tool that could help people figure out what foods cause problems for them.

Our team designed and built FoodMarble to empower individuals to take control of their digestive health, learn more about what causes their uncomfortable digestive symptoms and improve their sense of wellbeing.

To date, AIRE has received more than 8,000 pre-orders from 55 countries around the world, totalling almost €1m in pre-order sales. FoodMarble began shipping the first of these pre-orders in April 2018.

READ MORE: Enterprise Ireland accelerates focus on the Eurozone market with Ambition Germany event

In 2017, FoodMarble received investment from Breed Reply, a London-based VC.

The company has been growing from strength to strength ever since. FoodMarble is now a dynamic team of 16 and plans to create more positions in Dublin as the company continues to grow.

Shortt added: “Now that all the pre-orders have been fulfilled, we’re excited to make the product available for purchase via our website.”

FoodMarble AIRE is available to purchase at €169 from today.

- Digital Desk