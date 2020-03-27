News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish start-up acquired by UK energy firm

Tesla powerwall in Kirkwall, Scotland Photo: Colin Keldie
By Aine Kenny
Friday, March 27, 2020 - 03:45 PM

An Irish energy-tech start-up, Solo Energy, has been acquired by UK energy firm, Smart Metering Systems (SMS).

SMS installs and manages smart meters and carbon reduction assets, to facilitate effective energy management.

Solo Energy offers battery storage, microgeneration, and electric vehicle charger installations at no-upfront cost to homes and businesses, resulting in lower energy bills for consumers.

The company aims to build a "Virtual Power Plant", which is a decentralised and 100%-renewable energy power plant, driven by energy storage and technology. 

The platform enables buying, selling and trading energy within the community, while also supporting the wider grid network and local renewable energy generators.

This is achieved through their cloud-based FlexiGrid platform that Solo has developed in-house from its offices in Cork and Orkney in Scotland.

Solo Energy was co-founded in 2015 by Killian O’Connor from Schull and his compatriot Mark Hamilton. 

Solo Energy's largest trial to date is now underway in Orkney, forming part of the UK government-backed ReFLEX scheme. 

