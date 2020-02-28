News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish staff seek legal advice on coronavirus

By Eamon Quinn
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 06:05 PM

Irish firms will have to start immediately planning for the fallout of the virus if it spread to become a pandemic, said HR Team director Breda Cullen.

The confirmation of the first coronavirus case in Ireland by a woman in the North who had travelled from Italy had led to a huge surge in the numbers of concerned employees requesting advice, she said.

“The coronavirus outbreak has sparked a wave of concern around what rights employees have regarding sick leave and how employers should handle a situation should a staff member become infected,” Ms Cullen said.

Any further spread of the virus in Ireland will raise further alarm.

“Employers have been contacting us in increasing numbers in recent days to seek advice on how to best manage the situation to ensure their organisations and their people are safeguarded,” she said.

“It is important at this time that employers have a robust contingency plan in place — one that is in line with employment legislation and is communicated clearly to all employees,” Ms Cullen said.

