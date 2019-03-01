Irish sales of electric cars ‘bode well’ for transition

There have been almost as many electric cars sold so far this year as the whole of 2018, industry figures have shown.

Society of the Irish Motor Industry (Simi) figures show new electric car registrations for February were 330, compared to just 72 in the same month last year.

Some 1,129 have been registered in the first two months of this year, almost surpassing total sales for the whole of 2018 at 1,233, Simi said.

The body's designate director general Brian Cooke said that although the national transition to a zero-emitting fleet will take a number of years, the figures "bode well" for the inevitable transition, with a 542% increase in January and February compared to the same period last year.

"This increase is a result of a concerted effort by all stakeholders -- by the industry in supplying more, new electric vehicles with greater travel range; by the Government through the generous taxation and other incentives; and by Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) with their grant scheme," Mr Cooke said.

New car sales continued to fall, according to Simi figures.

New registrations for February were down just over 11% to 15,128 when compared to February 2018, while registrations for the year so far are also down 12% on the same period last year.

Imported cars also fell, Simi said, albeit at a much slower pace.

Some 8,861 were imported in February, a decrease of 0.4% on the same month last year, while year-to-date sales are down 0.5% to 17,865.

Communications, Climate Action and Environment Minister, Richard Bruton said electric vehicles sales were evidence of Irish people's willingness to "embrace the change to a low-carbon future".