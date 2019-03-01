Irish rum scoops international award in London

Spike Island Rum, produced by Waterford Company Anchor Spirits Ireland, has been awarded a Gold Medal at the Global Rum & Cachaca Masters run by The Spirits Business in the UK.

The rum producers took home one of six medals that were awarded from a total of 25 finalists in the Spiced Rum category.

The judging panel in the strict blind taste test included Harvey Nichols Spirits Buyers and Head Bartenders from London's The Rum Kitchen, Belmeis and other bars.

Spike Island Rum is named after the famous prison island in Cork Harbour. The base rum is made in a distillery in Barbados and then hand spiced in Waterford where the company is based.

Irish spring water is added by hand and then blended over a number of months.

Co-founder of Spike Island Rum Timmy Ryan was pleased with the result: "To get a Gold Medal at this level for a small batch product like ours is just fantastic.

"As the awards are blind taste tested it is also a testament to our spice blend.

"It took so much work to get Spike Island Spiced Rum right, and this is a lovely reward for that effort.

"Being recognised for great taste and quality in an International competition is always something to celebrate.”

This brings the rum's total number of awards to three.

Just last week, Kerry based liquor 'Dingle Original Gin' was named the best gin in the world at an awards ceremony in London.