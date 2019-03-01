NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Irish rum scoops international award in London

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 01:23 PM
By Rebecca Stiffe

Spike Island Rum, produced by Waterford Company Anchor Spirits Ireland, has been awarded a Gold Medal at the Global Rum & Cachaca Masters run by The Spirits Business in the UK.

The rum producers took home one of six medals that were awarded from a total of 25 finalists in the Spiced Rum category.

The judging panel in the strict blind taste test included Harvey Nichols Spirits Buyers and Head Bartenders from London's The Rum Kitchen, Belmeis and other bars.

Spike Island Rum is named after the famous prison island in Cork Harbour. The base rum is made in a distillery in Barbados and then hand spiced in Waterford where the company is based.

Irish spring water is added by hand and then blended over a number of months.

Co-founder of Spike Island Rum Timmy Ryan was pleased with the result: "To get a Gold Medal at this level for a small batch product like ours is just fantastic.

"As the awards are blind taste tested it is also a testament to our spice blend.

"It took so much work to get Spike Island Spiced Rum right, and this is a lovely reward for that effort.

READ MORE: Electric car sales rise by 542% in first two months of 2019

"Being recognised for great taste and quality in an International competition is always something to celebrate.”

This brings the rum's total number of awards to three.

Just last week, Kerry based liquor 'Dingle Original Gin' was named the best gin in the world at an awards ceremony in London.

More on this topic

'It destroys families': Sister of mother-of-two, 41, who died from alcohol addiction

Lord Mayor: 'I won't apologise for reaching out to the people of Dublin, I'm delighted we ran out of beer'

Wine with Leslie Williams

Irish gin is growing in popularity – 4 great distilleries to visit


KEYWORDS

Rum

More in this Section

Grapevine: Tiernan takes helm at Talbot Grove centre

Brexit: 416 businesses have applied for customs registration in the last week

Electric car sales rise by 542% in first two months of 2019

Aldi plans to build new 'Project Fresh' store in Kerry


Lifestyle

Ask an expert: How much screen time should my child be allowed?

About to start weaning? 10 expert tips to help parents navigate the switch to solid foods

Ask Audrey: 'I once went out with a hippy from Killarney, he smelled like the toilets after Curry Night in the Danny Mann'

We challenged three Corkonians to take a tech timeout - here's how they got on...

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »