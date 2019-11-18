News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Irish renewable energy firm acquires Mayo windfarm for €37.2m

Irish renewable energy firm acquires Mayo windfarm for €37.2m
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 11:03 AM

Greencoat Renewables have acquired Killala Community Wind Farm in County Mayo for €37.2m.

Further proceeds will be payable once another turbine on the wind farm becomes operational.

The additional Siemens 3.4MW turbine, which is currently under construction, will bring the windfarm capacity to 20.4MW and is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

Project revenues are contracted under the Renewable Energy Feed-in Tariff 2 scheme, which provides a minimum guaranteed floor price for generated electricity until 2032.

The acquisition of Killala Community Wind Farm is funded by Greencoat's €380m credit facility.

Investment manager at Greencoat, Paul O'Donnell, said: "We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Killala, adding another high-quality wind asset with long-term contracted revenues.

This is our first acquisition of a community windfarm and we are delighted that the local community will be sharing in the value created."

More on this topic

Firm battles venous disease and ulcersFirm battles venous disease and ulcers

Looking abroad to craft a credible Irish response to climate changeLooking abroad to craft a credible Irish response to climate change

Irish food taps China’s appetite for beefIrish food taps China’s appetite for beef

Cork sports firm seals deal with Olympics hockey teamCork sports firm seals deal with Olympics hockey team

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Firm battles venous disease and ulcersFirm battles venous disease and ulcers

Looking abroad to craft a credible Irish response to climate changeLooking abroad to craft a credible Irish response to climate change

Irish food taps China’s appetite for beefIrish food taps China’s appetite for beef

Cork sports firm seals deal with Olympics hockey teamCork sports firm seals deal with Olympics hockey team


Lifestyle

About 70% of our planet is covered in water, in one form or another and it is vital to our survival.Appliance of science: Where does water come from?

Touched by the last rays of the sun, the grey mud of the estuary is dimpled with silver pools. Above them, rooks fly in their thousands, rooks uncountable, on different levels of the air.Interplay of rooks above Cillmanister a lovely mystery

A NEW survey confirms the presence of at least six rare spiders in Killarney National Park.Six rare spiders found in Killarney National Park

IT WAS written about an old ruin in Co Wexford but it may as well have been written for any other place.Islands of Ireland: Cows come home to Inishbarra

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »