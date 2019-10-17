Irish Planning Institute unveils new fellows

The Irish Planning Institute (IPI) — the all-island body for professional planners engaged in physical, spatial and environmental planning in Ireland — has announced the election of four new members as Fellows at the institute’s annual Autumn Planning Conference.

The appointments include the election of the institute’s first female fellow, Rachel Kenny.

Fellowships are awarded periodically by the Council in recognition of senior planning professionals with extensive professional experience. Fellowships also acknowledge individual planners who have made an important contribution to the Irish Planning Institute.

The four new fellows are: Rachel Kenny, director of Planning, An Bord Pleanála; Niall Cussen, planning regulator, the Office of the Planning Regulator; Iain Douglas, retired senior planner, Mayo County Council; and Brendan Allen, head of planning, ESB International.

Joe Corr, President of the Irish Planning Institute, commented:

These fellowships acknowledge the unique contribution made to the development of Planning and the Planning System in Ireland

“It is my very great honour to present Certificates of Fellowship today to my four colleagues Rachel Kenny, Niall Cussen, Brendan Allen and Iain Douglas in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the profession as well as in recognition of their personal service to the Irish Planning Institute.”

Rachel Kenny, a former President of the IPI, has over 23 years industry experience and previously worked as a senior planner with both Fingal County Council and Meath County Council.

Niall Cussen was appointed as the first independent planning regulator having previously served as the chief planner at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Iain Douglas, who retired from his position as senior planner of Mayo County Council in 2018, previously served two terms as President of the institute.

Iain Douglas currently serves on the Council for the IPI as Convenor of the Public Sector Committee.

Brendan Allen, head of planning with ESB, served as president of the IPI from 2011 to 2012. Brendan has more than 20 years’ professional experience leading major planning projects in the public and private sector.