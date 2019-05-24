Irish-owned IT solutions and managed services company Arkphire growing steadily

Irish-owned IT solutions and managed services company, Arkphire, has named Oliver Surdival as head of cloud services as part of its continuing growth strategy.

The move follows last year’s acquisition by Arkphire of CloudStrong, a specialist cloud solution provider founded by Oliver Surdival, based in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Having consolidated the CloudStrong business into a new Cloud Services division in the Arkphire Group, Oliver’s latest role will see him take overall responsibility for leading Arkphire’s Cloud Services offering, including its cloud and data analytics strategy.

Paschal Naylor, CEO at Arkphire, said: “To compete today and stay ahead tomorrow, companies are looking to take advantage of the opportunities that both cloud technology and data analytics capabilities provide. In Oliver, we have a highly experienced industry specialist with a proven record in delivering best-in-class cloud solutions.”

Prior to founding CloudStrong in 2010, Oliver held roles as CEO at Custom Software Solutions and head of database services at Boston Scientific.

I’m excited to join the fantastic team in Arkphire at this important and promising time in the company’s history. Arkphire is enjoying phenomenal growth and the new Arkphire cloud services division shall act as the catalyst for the next wave of expansion within the business, taking advantage of the enormous cloud opportunity

- said Olivier Surdival.

Originally from Castlebar in Co Mayo, Oliver graduated from the Athlone Institute of Technology with a BSc in Business Computing.

Arkphire has operations in Dublin, London, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Toyko. For more than 40 years, Arkphire has been working as a trusted partner on behalf of its customers, providing technology expertise, products and support services that deliver successful outcomes to the needs of their business. Its customers cover a range of industries including finance, healthcare, social media, telecommunications and utilities.