Irish online construction and home improvements store to create 20 jobs in Cork

By Greg Murphy
Monday, June 17, 2019 - 09:16 AM

An Irish online construction and home improvements store is set to bring 20 new jobs to Cork.

The NRG Store, a division of Sea Box Group, will create positions over the next two years with €1m investment in the company.

The company currently employs eight staff from its headquarters in Cork.

Patrick Hogan, Group managing director of NRG Store says “NRG Store will revolutionise a sector that has traditionally relied on store-bought products.

"By offering everything that is required during construction or renovation on on-site, we hope to save both consumers and professionals considerable time and effort.

"This is the first omnichannel retailer of its kind in Ireland, and will revolutionise a sector that has appeared immune to online change.”

NRG Store will initially launch in Ireland but has plans to expand into other markets in EMEA, supported by its parent company Seabox Group.

Lauren O’Donovan, Head of NRG Store says “At NRG Store, we want to make your life easier.

"We aim to do so by removing financial roadblocks in the way of life and business.

"Therefore allowing our customers to make things happen, without financial constraints.”

