News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Irish oil firm agrees €14m Egypt purchase and seals BP supply deal

Irish oil firm agrees €14m Egypt purchase and seals BP supply deal
By Geoff Percival
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 06:30 PM

Irish exploration company United Oil and Gas has added to its burgeoning presence in Africa with a $16m (€14.3m) acquisition in Egypt.

The Dublin-based company has also signed a significant supply deal with oil super major BP.

United has acquired Egypt-based Rockhopper Energy in a reverse takeover, which - under London Stock Exchange rules - has resulted in a temporary suspension of United's shares.

The deal, expected to close in the final quarter of the year, will bring with it a 22% minority share in the onshore Abu Sennan concession in Egypt - meaning it delivers immediate first oil production to United; 1,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day and 2.64 million barrels in net reserves to be exact.

United will fund the deal partly through proceeds from the recently announced $5m sale of one of its North Sea licences; a share placing; and an $8m loan from BP.

READ MORE

Management company loses High Court action over right of access to hotel

Additionally, United has struck a deal whereby BP will have first call on any oil and gas produced from United's other licences in the UK, Jamaica and Italy.

At the end of last year, United - which is run by former Tullow Oil executives - said it would be targeting a game-changing acquisition during 2019.

In March, the company signed an option agreement to invest in an onshore licence in Benin with it saying the expansion into Africa was potentially "transformational".

Chief executive Brian Larkin used the same word to describe the new Egypt deal.

"This transaction will create a substantially larger company and this production deal will contribute to the significant development potential within our existing asset base," he said.

READ MORE

Louis Copeland to open Cork store

More on this topic

Oil price and shares of Big Oil rise as UK-Iran tension simmers over tanker seizures Oil price and shares of Big Oil rise as UK-Iran tension simmers over tanker seizures

'For Sale' Irish oil firm sees drop in annual production'For Sale' Irish oil firm sees drop in annual production

Oil firms’ shake-up on Shell green planOil firms’ shake-up on Shell green plan

No change likely in oil price levels, says bankNo change likely in oil price levels, says bank

TOPIC: Oil prices

More in this Section

Radio Kerry proposed bid for Clare FM and Tipp FM comes to an endRadio Kerry proposed bid for Clare FM and Tipp FM comes to an end

Iarnród Éireann has €1.1m deficit as user numbers riseIarnród Éireann has €1.1m deficit as user numbers rise

Ballymaloe Country House posts €17,180 profitBallymaloe Country House posts €17,180 profit

Time To Focus on the Earth and not the Moon and the StarsTime To Focus on the Earth and not the Moon and the Stars


Lifestyle

The Great Hack looks at the implications of the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, writes Laura Harding.When tech firms go bad: Netflix's new documentary on Cambridge Analytica / Facebook scandal

There was a time when people cast spells. They didn’t necessarily work, but people cast them.GameTech: Here’s hoping we’re spellbound by The Witcher

Maureen Flynn, director of nursing, HSE National Quality Improvement Team.Working life with Maureen Flynn

There’s nothing more exciting than rising at crack of dawn to go on a family holiday… for the kids.9 realities of going on a family holiday with young children

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »