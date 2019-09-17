Irish museum named among finalists for title of World's Leading Tourist Attraction

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum has been announced as a finalist for the most prestigious global travel industry accolade.

The museum is one of 14 finalists from around the world including the Taj Mahal, Machu Picchu, the Great Wall of China for the title of World's Leading Tourist Attraction 2019 at the World Travel Awards.

Earlier this year, the Dublin museum beat out Buckingham Palace, the Roman Colosseum and the Eiffel Tower to be voted Europe's Leading Tourist Attraction for 2019 at the World Travel Awards.

"We tell the stories of the Irish emigration experience with dignity and care and this is reflected in the thousands of positive reviews our visitors have left us over the past three years," said Aileesh Carew, Director of Sales and Marketing at EPIC.

Our founder, Neville Isdell, had a vision to create a local museum that could connect globally and now Irish people and people of Irish descent around the world are invited to support one of the only museums in the world that honours them.

Ms Carew is confident that they can bring the title back home to Ireland.

In 2016, Titanic Belfast won the award and Spike Island was a finalist in both 2017 and 2018.

Ms Carew hopes that people will show their support for the museum by voting online which you can do here.

The EPIC museum is not the only Irish nominee hoping to pick up an award at the final in Oman on November 28.

Sandymount Hotel is in the running to be named the World's Leading Green Hotel.

There are two Irish distillery tours nominated with Jameson Distillery Bow St and Tullamore D.E.W Visitor Centre battling it out to win top honours.

Irish Ferries is in with the chance to take home the title of World's Leading Ferry Operator and the Convention Centre is nominated for World's Leading Meetings and Conference Centre.