News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Irish holiday makers could face disruption as Ryanair strike looms

Irish holiday makers could face disruption as Ryanair strike looms
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 02:33 PM

Irish travellers could be facing huge disruption as Ryanair pilots prepare to go on strike.

Those based in Britain have already voted for industrial action are to stage a series of strikes in the coming weeks.

Members of the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) voted by 4-1 to back a campaign of action on a 72% turnout.

The UK strikes will be held from 00.01am on August 22 until 11.59pm on August 23 and from 00.01am on September 2 until 11.59pm on September 4.

Irish pilots are currently being balloted for strikes. The result of a ballot of the 170 pilots is expected tomorrow.

They are due to back strike action, which could lead to thousands of people having their flights cancelled.

John Spollen from the Irish Travel Agents Association hopes any disruption can be kept to a minimum.

"Consumers going across to the UK for weekend breaks, for special occasions, and they may be travelling onwards on flights with Ryanair to other destination, so yes there could be an impact with that," Mr Spollen said.

"For those who've booked with a travel agent, many travel agents are now getting in touch with their clients to advise them of the threatened strike.

"But for those who booked directly with the airline, we would advise that they keep an eye on the airline's website."

- additional reporting by Press Association

READ MORE

Police officer knocked to ground at bonfire site; Two protesting on top pile of wooden pallets

More on this topic

Ryanair pilots in UK vote for strike action; Irish pilots' decision due FridayRyanair pilots in UK vote for strike action; Irish pilots' decision due Friday

Reports that Ryanair closing base at Portugal's Faro airport; Irish flights unaffectedReports that Ryanair closing base at Portugal's Faro airport; Irish flights unaffected

Ryanair's dominance of airline industry in jeopardy because of 'aggressive competition', says expertRyanair's dominance of airline industry in jeopardy because of 'aggressive competition', says expert

Ryanair union voices 'concern' over potential job cutsRyanair union voices 'concern' over potential job cuts

TOPIC: Ryanair

More in this Section

Eir launches 'No Limits Data' plan with 80GB limit for mobile customers Eir launches 'No Limits Data' plan with 80GB limit for mobile customers

South Korean police raid company involved in Ronaldo no-showSouth Korean police raid company involved in Ronaldo no-show

Workers to strike at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport over pay disputeWorkers to strike at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport over pay dispute

Britain's economic growth set to stagnate in second quarterBritain's economic growth set to stagnate in second quarter


Lifestyle

You heard it here first, these are the pieces to covet next season.From pearl hoops to men’s jewellery, 7 autumn trends that are going to be huge

There’s a lot of good stuff to consider.Five unexpected benefits of regularly having meat-free days

Forget about diets, mindful eating is the most powerful weight-loss tool we have, according to dietitian Aoife Hearne.Forget about diets, mindful eating is the most powerful weight-loss tool we have

Research suggests hanging baskets can survive on a fraction of the water we give them. Hannah Stephenson discovers six ways to water to keep them going.Can your hanging basket survive on a glass of water a day?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »