Irish holiday makers could face disruption as Ryanair strike looms

Irish travellers could be facing huge disruption as Ryanair pilots prepare to go on strike.

Those based in Britain have already voted for industrial action are to stage a series of strikes in the coming weeks.

Members of the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) voted by 4-1 to back a campaign of action on a 72% turnout.

The UK strikes will be held from 00.01am on August 22 until 11.59pm on August 23 and from 00.01am on September 2 until 11.59pm on September 4.

Irish pilots are currently being balloted for strikes. The result of a ballot of the 170 pilots is expected tomorrow.

They are due to back strike action, which could lead to thousands of people having their flights cancelled.

John Spollen from the Irish Travel Agents Association hopes any disruption can be kept to a minimum.

"Consumers going across to the UK for weekend breaks, for special occasions, and they may be travelling onwards on flights with Ryanair to other destination, so yes there could be an impact with that," Mr Spollen said.

"For those who've booked with a travel agent, many travel agents are now getting in touch with their clients to advise them of the threatened strike.

"But for those who booked directly with the airline, we would advise that they keep an eye on the airline's website."

