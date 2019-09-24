News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Irish grocery prices rising faster than British prices

Irish grocery prices rising faster than British prices
By Eamon Quinn
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 05:15 AM

Grocery prices in Irish supermarkets are rising significantly faster than prices in Britain, a major survey has found.

Market researcher Kantar found prices across the 30,000 grocery items it regularly monitors in Irish supermarkets rose 2% in the 12 weeks to September 8 from the same period in 2018.

Irish grocery inflation is down from 2.5% during the summer but compares with the 1% annual increase Kantar recorded in supermarkets in Britain in the latest 12-week period.

Its latest survey also found Irish households spent just over €2.5bn on grocery items in that period, up 2.7% from a year earlier. In contrast, its British survey found that the value of sales there had risen only slightly, while sales by volume were flat.

In Ireland, Dunnes extended its lead over its four big supermarket rivals, securing a 22.2% share of the €2.5bn spent on groceries in the 12 weeks. It was followed by Tesco and SuperValu, which both winning shares of 21.4%.

Aldi continued its growth spurt to secure 12.5% of the market ahead of Lidl’s 11.9%.

SuperValu has returned to growth following two periods of negative growth and these 12 weeks represent its slowest share decline since September 2018.

"Following a similar trend to the overall market, its shoppers have been making fewer, larger shops and taking home nearly one more item on average per trip,” said Charlotte Scott, consumer insight director at Kantar.

“It might be too soon to call these improved performances from Tesco and SuperValu a fightback, but it will be welcome news given the recent success of Dunnes, Aldi, and Lidl. Looking ahead to next month, it’s likely that this will contribute to all retailers being in growth for the first time since June,” she said.

Kantar said supermarkets were already offering deals on Christmas chocolates and advent calendars.

And its figures again show the large share (over 89%) of the grocery spend that the top five largest supermarkets command in the Republic.

Other retailers of grocery items, which Kantar says includes M&S, Boots, Spar, Centra, greengrocers, butchers, as well as cross-border retailers, lost market share in the period.

More on this topic

Business Movers: The people recently appointed to new rolesBusiness Movers: The people recently appointed to new roles

€40m public sector data centre set for Kildare€40m public sector data centre set for Kildare

Grapevine: 3Sixty in expansion mode as Irish SMEs prepare for life after BrexitGrapevine: 3Sixty in expansion mode as Irish SMEs prepare for life after Brexit

Keywords Studios eyes more acquisitions after €4m German dealKeywords Studios eyes more acquisitions after €4m German deal

GroceriesIrelandUKTOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Rescue flight for collapsed Thomas Cook passengers takes off from ShannonRescue flight for collapsed Thomas Cook passengers takes off from Shannon

Emotional scenes as last ever scheduled Thomas Cook flight touches downEmotional scenes as last ever scheduled Thomas Cook flight touches down

Thomas Cook: What went wrong?Thomas Cook: What went wrong?

Report: 1,000 Brexit-related public sector jobs have been created in IrelandReport: 1,000 Brexit-related public sector jobs have been created in Ireland


Lifestyle

A host of Irish and international writers will read on Leeside, writes Marjorie Brennan.The eight must-sees of Cork Short Story festival

He has helped numerous couples blossom on their big day and florist and wedding specialist Peter Tora had no shortage ofexperience in planning his own nuptial celebration with Brendan O’Sullivan, writes Eve Kelliher.Wedding of the week: Love blossoms for florist Peter and his groom Brendan

The demands of daily life do not cease upon diagnosis of cancer, says social worker Denis Spillane, who works with cancer patients of the Mercy University Hospital, and says financial worries add to their stress.Making Cents: The financial cost of a cancer diagnosis

In January of 1994, RTÉ reporter Tommie Gorman was given a diagnosis that would change his life.Examine Yourself: Getting cancer made sense of everything for Tommie Gorman

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »