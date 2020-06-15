News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish goods exports decreased by 32% during April

By Aine Kenny
Monday, June 15, 2020 - 06:18 PM

The amount of goods exported out of Ireland decreased by 32% in April when compared to March, seasonally adjusted figures released by the CSO show. 

Goods exports decreased by €5,400bn to €11,613m in April, according to preliminary figures.

Imports saw an 11% decline during the same period.

Seasonally adjusted goods imports decreased by €735m to €5,834m.

Exports of organic chemicals decreased by 14% to €1,666m in April 2020 when compared to April 2019.

Exports of professional, scientific and controlling apparatus decreased by 22%.

Exports of medical and pharmaceutical products increased by €260m to €4,872 million, accounting for 42% of total exports.

Exports of electrical machinery, apparatus and appliances increased by €182m (33%) to €738m over the same comparative period. 

As for imports, the importation of transport equipment, including aircraft, decreased by 76% in April 2020 compared with April 2019.

Imports of petroleum decreased by 54% to €211m.

However, imports of professional, scientific and controlling apparatus increased by €83 million, up 51%, to €247 million, which was understandable given the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Exports to Great Britain fell by €300m in April, however, imports from the UK were relatively unchanged, only decreasing by €2m (a 0.2% fall) compared to April last year.

The EU accounted for €4,186m or 36% Ireland's of total goods exports in April 2020, of which €1,310m went to Belgium and €1,092m went to Germany. 

The USA was the main non-EU destination for Ireland's exports, accounting for €3,834m (33%) of total exports in April 2020.

