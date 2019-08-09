Irish firm develops high-tech targeted billboard ads

New high-tech billboard ads are set to target people on the streets.

The technology will analyse a persons age, gender, facial features, and clothing logos to determine what ads will be displayed.

It has been developed by an Irish company called Glimpse.

"Basically, from the information gathered on the demographic side we can actually trigger content on digital screens," said Oran Mulvey from Glimpse.

"An example of this would be: say if Specsavers wanted to target people who were wearing glasses.

"If over 50% of the audience present right there in the moment were wearing glasses obviously the Specsavers ad would trigger.

"So that's kind of a layman's version of what it does and that is quite targeted towards the ad tech market."