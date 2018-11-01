Irish fintech companies announce partnerships with Hong Kong

Two Enterprise Ireland-backed fintech companies Global Shares and Know Your Customer have announced new strategic partnerships with Hong Kong partners.

The deals were announced at Hong Kong Fintech Week during Enterprise Ireland’s trade mission to China which began this week.

In total, fourteen Irish fintech companies backed by the Irish Government, through Enterprise Ireland, are showcasing Ireland’s fintech capabilities at Hong Kong Fintech Week.

Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon.

Showcasing under the #IrishAdvantage brand, the Irish companies represent fintech areas including Regtech, Payments, Banking, InsurTech, Cloud Communications and Biometrics.

Participation in this event, provides an important platform for the companies to accelerate their growth in APAC, particularly mainland China and Hong Kong.

Deals announced today included:

Global Shares’ signs USD 15M deal with Huanying International and announces new Beijing office opening

Know Your Customer contracting with Neat Limited

In addition, Currency Fair formalised their strategic partnership with Hong Kong-based, Convoy Payments.

Global Shares, Deloitte ‘FinTech Company of the Year’ and leading provider of equity compensation management solutions for global corporations, announced that it will form a strategic partnership with Huanying International, one of the top online brokerage firms in Hong Kong and mainland China, to provide ESOP administration, share dealing, global compliance, financial reporting, and asset management services to economy companies.

The deal will be worth more than $15m (€13.2m) in revenue over the next 5 years. Global Shares today also announced further expansion in Asia with the opening of a new office in Beijing, following the official launch of Global Shares' Hong Kong Office earlier this year.

Smart technology client verification solution provider Know Your Customer has finalised a deal with Hong Kong-based fintech company Neat Limited. Neat’s integration of Know Your Customer’s onboarding solution through APIs, allows them to process hundreds of applications a day. The KYC solution allows them to carry out all necessary AML and KYC checks much faster and much more cost-effectively while delivering an extremely smooth customer experience.

Irish Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys commented on the breadth of the deals:

“Enterprise Ireland client companies are securing new contracts in global markets at an unprecedented level.

The deals we’ve seen formalised today by Global Shares, Know Your Customer and CurrencyFair at Hong Kong Fintech Week demonstrate how much value Irish fintech companies can deliver to partners worldwide. It’s heartening to see recognition from companies the world over for the Irish fintech advantage.

Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon said:

“The acceleration of fintech in Asia provides excellent opportunities for Irish companies to grow through strategic partnerships like the ones we’ve seen formalised here at Hong Kong FinTech week.

These deals represent just some of the ways Irish FinTech can help accelerate growth, beyond revenue. We are seeing services being enhanced, jobs created and growth in combined portfolios.

"Today’s announcements highlight Ireland’s reputation as a significant source of fintech innovation and demonstrates the role Irish fintech companies can play in delivering solutions for our partners in Asia Pacific.”

- Digital Desk