Irish Ferries see passenger numbers fall 60% this year

Irish Ferries has criticised the Government requirement that travellers arriving from Britain self-isolate for two weeks.

The company operates ferries from Dublin to Holyhead and Cherbourg and from Rosslare to Pembroke. In a trading update, Irish Ferries said car volumes are down 62% with total passenger volumes down 60% up to June 6 this year.

The impact on their roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) freight business and container and terminal division has been more limited. So far this year, ro-ro volumes are down 4%, container volumes are down 13% with container lifts on Irish ferries terminals down 14%.

"It is very difficult to estimate the full-year financial impact on the Group, as the reduction in passenger revenue will be material," the company said.

"The current Irish Government position, of asking people from Britain who visit Ireland to self-isolate for two weeks, is not consistent with that of the British Government who do not require people travelling to Britain from Ireland to self-isolate.

In addition, there is nothing to stop people from Britain visiting Ireland by transiting via Northern Ireland without the requirement to self-isolate which is clearly anomalous. We have written to the Irish Government on this issue.

Irish Ferries said it has also cancelled an order for a new ferry with a German shipbuilder after the company filed for protection earlier this year. Irish Ferries said the €33m deposit their paid, representing 20% of the ferry's cost, has been returned.