Irish Ferries owner ICG cancels dividend as it reiterates Covid-19 'material' hit

Irish Ferries firm ICG said it is struggling to calculate the size of the hit it will take this summer from the loss of the peak summer tourist season but reiterated that the effect on its business will be “material” nonetheless and it has opted to cancel plans to pay out a final dividend, but as a precautionary measure only.

In a funding update, the ferries and terminal owner which has long been led by chief executive and major shareholder Eamonn Rothwell gave no further details on the trading outlook since its recent June 11 bulletin, but said it continues to be affected by the Covid fallout.

It has sufficient funding and cancelling the dividend was a prudent measure only, the ferries firm said.

ICG said last month it had been repaid in full a €33m deposit after pulling its order to build a new ship at a north German shipyard.

Bookings on its summer passenger ferry sailings to Wales and France on its ships Dublin Swift, WB Yeats, and Ulysses have been badly hit by the Covid-19 lockdowns and travel advisory bulletins from health officials.

Shares in Irish and UK stockmarket listed travel firms, including Ryanair and Aer Lingus-owner IAG, have been among the worst hit in Europe by the crisis.

ICG shares have lost about 18% of their value in the past year -- most of that decline having been posted in the first three months of the Covid-19 crisis.

However, the shares have risen from a five-year low of €2.96 in late March to trade at €3.57, valuing the company at €660m.

In last month’s update, Mr Rothwell said that its freight services provided an essential bridge with the rest of Europe from Ireland and that its container and terminal division, which includes a huge facility in Belfast, has also been affected by the Covid-19 economic storm but less so than the hit taken by the passenger and car ferry business.

“It is very difficult to estimate the full-year financial impact on the ICG Group as the reduction in passenger revenue will be material,” it said in today's update.

“While the company retains a strong liquidity position, the directors consider it prudent not to proceed with the final dividend payment against this background of market uncertainty and will no longer propose a resolution to approve the dividend at the Agm,” it said. The shareholders’ meeting is due to take place on July 28.

Separately, forecourt operator Applegreen which makes a large part of its earnings on the British motorways, said traffic volumes were picking up again on the roads there.

It said its recent food outlet acquisition in Britain, Welcome Break, had struck a deal with its lenders to use a £25m (€27.4m) facility in ways that it thinks bests, which “significantly enhances its liquidity during the Covid-19 crisis”.

“Traffic volumes on the UK motorway road network are continuing to recover and current traffic flows are now back to over 65% of 2019 volumes,” Aplegreen said, adding it expects busier roads when the UK lifts more travel restrictions in the coming days.

Dublin-listed Applegreen shares surged 7%, helping to pare its losses in the past year to a decline of 29%.

That values the forecourt and foods firm at €456m.