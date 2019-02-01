Irish factory growth weighed by world demand

Concerns about the slowing global economy, as well as lower demand from the UK amid the uncertainties of Brexit, are weighing on Irish factories, a survey has shown.

It comes as figures show that Italy slipped back into recession in the last three months of 2018, while British surveys revealed investment has halved in its car industry and UK consumers are increasingly gloomy.

AIB’s

Purchasing Managers’ Index showed expansion in manufacturing slowing, with production growing at a 10-month low and the growth in business orders slowing.

January’s headline figure of 52.6 — where a reading of 50 marks the difference between contraction and expansion — was down from 54.5 in December, as demand softened at home and abroad.

Manufacturers are still recruiting but at a slower pace and raw material costs are rising, according to the survey.

“The January AIB Manufacturing PMI survey highlights that Ireland cannot be complacent about a continuation of the very strong growth that the economy has enjoyed since 2013,” said chief economist Oliver Mangan.

The pace of activity is likely to slow this year, but the economy is still expected to register strong growth. However, a slowing European economy, which is the destination for the bulk of Irish exports, and the continuing uncertainty around Brexit, are obvious downside risks for the Irish economy in 2019.

In Italy, GDP fell a quarterly 0.2% between October and December, following a 0.1% decline in the third quarter, and was up 0.1% on an annual basis, its national statistics bureau Istat reported.

The fourth quarter decline was steeper than expected. Analysts often define two straight quarters of declining GDP as a ‘technical’ recession, though the Italian economy expanded in 2018 as a whole and is expected to expand modestly this year.

Nonetheless, the data confirmed Italy’s customary position among the growth laggards of the eurozone. The eurozone as a whole increased 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Eurostat said, in line with market expectations.

That was the same rate as in the third quarter, which had been the lowest for four years, while the eurozone’s 1.2% year-on-year expansion was a new five-year low.

The data presents a quandary for the ECB, which ended its bond-buying stimulus programme late last year and risks running low on firepower as the economy slows.

The Italian government which took office in June last year was quick to blame its centre-left predecessors for the latest slump.

Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said the data “certified the failure of the entire political class which Italians sent packing” at last year’s election.

Critics say the coalition parties worsened the situation by fighting with Brussels over fiscal policy, damaging market confidence which pushed up Italy’s borrowing costs and hurt the economy. In the UK, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said that investment in the UK’s car industry was the lowest since the 2008 financial crisis.

“Investment has effectively stalled,” said its chief executive Mike Hawes, who called on the UK government to avoid “the permanent devastation” of a no-deal Brexit.

- Additional reporting Reuters